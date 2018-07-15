Saskatoon police impound 3 vehicles, issue fines after weekend speeding
Saskatoon police impounded three vehicles on Saturday from speeding drivers on Highway 11, south of the city.
Members of the combined traffic unit clocked two motorcyclists going more than 180 km/h near Dundurn.
Both motorcycles were impounded for seven days and the drivers each received a $1,022 ticket.
Officers then caught a car going 182 km/h in the 110 km/h zone.
The driver, who had been heading to Craven, was given a $1,044 ticket, in addition to the vehicle being impounded for seven days.
In a tweet, the Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit said excessive speed is putting people’s lives at risk.
“We are very concerned with the high speeds we’ve been seeing on our city streets and highways,” the tweet read.
“These actions needlessly put innocent lives at risk and we will not tolerate them,” it continued.
