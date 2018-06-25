City, police reminding Saskatoon drivers about work zone safety

The City of Saskatoon and police are reminding drivers to keep work zone safety in mind.

The city is launching a public awareness campaign called “At what cost?” to remind motorists they put lives at risk when distracted or speeding through construction zones.

“Aside from people speeding past or driving through work zone barriers, our people report hearing threats and profanities from drivers,” Angela Gardiner, the city’s acting general manager of transportation and utilities, said in press release.

“Verbal and physical abuse of city and contractor workers is not acceptable and to stop this behaviour we will actively pursue court action to the extent of the law.”

The city said workers are encouraged to report licence plate numbers to the police, who will follow up with the vehicle owner.

The Saskatoon police’s traffic unit will be patrolling various work zones. Drivers are required to slow to 60 kilometres per hour or whatever speed is posted when entering a road construction area.

“Fines double for speeding in a work zone and the Saskatoon Police Service will be watching for this,” Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar said in a press release.

“Driving 20 km/h over the speed limit in a work zone will cost you $440 and 40 km/h over will cost $1,008.”

The city is also asking motorists to watch for pedestrians and obey all detours, signs, as well as barriers.