Major Idylwyld Drive construction starts June 18

Drivers who use Idylwyld Drive may want to look for a new route starting Monday, June 18.

Infrastructure improvement work starts that day between 33rd and 39th streets and is expected to take roughly three weeks to complete.

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s growth plan includes new transit and biking systems

City of Saskatoon officials said efforts are being made to reduce the impact to adjacent properties and traffic. For example, work at the intersection of Idylwyld and 33rd Street will be done on weekends.

Construction will also be completed in sections so at least one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions of travel.

Saskatoon Transit riders who use these routes are being advised to check signage for alternate bus stop locations or to check the app.

The city is undertaking the work, which includes water and sewer upgrades as well as road resurfacing, as part of the Building Better Roads program.

“(We’re) taking this opportunity to remove outdated lines that connect adjacent properties to the city’s watermain and replace them with new infrastructure,” Celene Anger, the city’s director of construction and design, said in a press release.

“This work is in line with the city’s accelerated lead line replacement program and will reduce the susceptibility of watermain breakage, extending the life of the roadway.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon repairing 206 km of roads in 2018

Following the water and sewer work, repaving will take place in the southbound lanes between 33rd to 39th streets and in the northbound lanes from 33rd to 36th streets.

The city is asking motorists to obey signage, and watch for pedestrians and work crews.