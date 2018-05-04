Saskatoon repairing 206 km of roads in 2018

Resurfacing Idylwyld Drive North is one of many road projects the City of Saskatoon is undertaking during the 2018 road construction season.

Angela Gardiner, the acting general manager of transportation and utilities for the city, said 206 kilometres of roads and 20 kilometres of sidewalks are scheduled to be repaired this year.

“Various projects are scheduled in 2018 – everything from resurfacing to total rehabilitations,” Gardiner stated in a press release.

“This season also includes the completion of some major projects that will alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow on main arterials.”

The North Commuter Parkway and the interchange at McOrmond Drive and College Drive are slated to open this fall along with the new downtown Traffic Bridge.

“The North Commuter Parkway will connect commuters from neighbourhoods in the northeast to the Marquis Industrial area, alleviating congestion on Attridge Drive and Circle Drive,” Gardiner said.

“The new interchange at McOrmond Drive and College Drive will not only cut down on traffic congestion, but also serve as a safe pedestrian connection between the Willowgrove and Arbor Creek neighbourhoods to Brighton.”

Other projects scheduled for this year include rehabilitation of the northbound overpass of Circle Drive over 33rd Street West and improvements at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Taylor Street.

Crews will be working 24 hours a day on some projects and Gardiner is asking drivers to respect work zone speed limits.

“Day or night, when you see lights, reflective cones and work zone signage, slow down, obey signage, and pay attention, even when construction work may appear halted or complete,” she said.

The city has an annual funding level of $61 million for road work, sweep sweeping, and snow and ice management.