City takes down speed bumps installed by concerned Caswell Hill residents

Chelsea Dignean has lived in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood in Saskatoon for eight years and she’s tired of people speeding.

“This is a thoroughfare where people can get some good speed up and not be stopped on their way to 33rd or down to 22nd Street,” Dignean said.

Earlier this week, Dignean, along with a few neighbours, installed speed bumps on the crosswalk at Avenue D and 31st Street.

“A resident donated the ones he had and they went out on Monday evening and put them down. Then very quickly, within about 10 to 20 minutes, the police came and told them they couldn’t have them permanently fixed down,” Dignean said.

The speed bumps stayed in place for a few days. By Thursday, the city came to remove them.

“There were unsecured speed humps at the intersection of Avenue D and 31st Street. There are no warning signs and they are unmarked. They have been removed because they are a significant road hazard,” Jay Magus, the City of Saskatoon’s acting director of transportation, said in a statement.

Dignean said neighbourhood residents started petitions six years ago, expressing concern for pedestrian safety.

Since meetings held in 2014, the city has installed zebra crosswalks, median islands and curb extensions around Ashworth Holmes Park in response to concerns.

Dignean is concerned for her two children and others as the park is home to a new playground, as well as a a paddling pool.

The city’s transportation division has not heard any concerns raised by neighbourhood residents since the Caswell Hill neighbourhood traffic review was completed in February 2015, according to Magus.

Dignean said she has continuously brought the issue to Saskatoon police and City Hall after 2015.

The city said speed studies in the neighbourhood show speeds were between 38 to 41 km/h on the portion of Avenue D.