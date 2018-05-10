Traffic patterns change at new Saskatoon interchange construction site

Traffic patterns have changed at the site of a new intersection under construction at College Drive and McOrmond Drive.

The westbound lanes of College Drive will be closed for the next five days as crews continue to work on the overhead spans and place the bridge decks.

Westbound traffic is currently being diverted to the eastbound lanes.

Traffic patterns will change twice more during this stage of construction, which is expected to last until the end of May, and drivers can expect delays.

City officials are reminding drivers a permanent height restriction of 5.5 metres is now in place on College Drive underneath the new girders.

The intersection is on schedule to open in October 2018.