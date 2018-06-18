Regina man dead following impaired driving collision on Highway 1

A 25-year-old Regina man is dead following an impaired driving collision on Highway 1 at White City.

The White Butte RCMP received the call of a collision involving a pick-up truck and pedestrian at 3:30 a.m. on June 17. The collision took place in the eastbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway.

Mathew Scott, 24, of Cupar, Sask. has been charged with impaired driving causing death and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit causing death.

Scott was the lone occupant of the truck. He will make his first court appearance at Regina Provincial Court on July 18.

The 25-year-old victim’s next of kin have been notified, and do not want his name released publicly.

The investigation into this collision continues.