Man arrested after slashing Winnipeg police cruiser tire: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after a Winnipeg police cruiser’s tire was slashed.

Officers were responding to a report at a home in the 100 block of Furby Street on Sunday afternoon, when an 18-year-old man, who was not involved in the original complaint, answered the door to a home, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release.

When he opened the door, police allege he was acting in a hostile manner. After the officers were let inside, the man continued being verbally aggressive, WPS said, adding that he threatened to slash the tires of an officer’s police cruiser.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Later, when the general patroller members returned to their vehicles, the officers discovered that one of their tires had gone flat after being slashed multiple times, according to police. A nearby witness provided a description of the slashing suspect and reported he had a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old suspect was spotted by police while walking on Furby Street. When officers moved to arrest him, the man was said to have refused to listen and moved towards them. He was taken into custody after police used a conducted energy weapon, WPS said.

Police said a knife was seized as evidence.

The 18-year-old man is facing charges, including two counts of assault on a peace officer, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000 or obstruct in enjoyment.

He was released on a court order.