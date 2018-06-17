Canada
June 17, 2018 11:04 am

Highway 1 closed at White City as RCMP investigate vehicle collision

By Online Producer  Global News

The RCMP are asking all motorists travelling on Highway 1 at White City to consider an alternate route as police are diverting traffic in both directions as they investigate a motor vehicle collision.

No other information has been released.

Consider alternate route
Highway 1
Highway update
Investigation
Motor Vehicle Collision
RCMP
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Highway 1
White City

