OPP pursuit in Bancroft area ends with spike belt

An OPP pursuit of a vehicle early Sunday ended with a spike belt and a driver facing theft and other charges.

Peterborough County OPP were pursuing a reportedly stolen vehicle on Highway 28 in Farady Township around 4 a.m. when it entered in the Bancroft area. Bancroft OPP then assisted in the pursuit.

“The vehicle was reported stolen in Leamington, Ont., and being pursued for dangerous driving after it failed to stop for police,” Bancroft OPP said Monday.

OPP eventually deployed a spike belt which managed to stop the vehicle. Police say a driver then fled on foot but was arrested after a “brief” foot pursuit.

Police seized various stolen items from the vehicle, including firearms.

Anthony John Pompa, 25, of Tecumseh, Ont., has been charged with:

• Five counts of possession of stolen property

• Flight while pursued by police

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

He was held for a bail hearing in court in Belleville on Monday.

“The investigation is continuing,” OPP said.