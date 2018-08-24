Man charged after police use spike belt to catch stolen car

Regina police arrested and charged a 32-year-old man early Thursday (Aug. 23) morning in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Donovon Michael Nieman is facing charges that include possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, driving while disqualified and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday when officers noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen.

As the police vehicle was turning, the suspect vehicle took off at high speed, travelling through intersections and eventually entering a fenced compound in the area of 6th Avenue and St. John Street.

Officers successfully set up a spike belt at the entrance/exit of the compound and the suspect vehicle drove over it as it exited.

It continued westbound on 6th Avenue as the tires were deflating.

Police were able to stop the vehicle in the 1100 block of Albert Street where the arrest was made.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Nieman appeared in court on the same day.