Police employ spike belts, arrest driver of stolen truck

Spike belts were used by Penticton RCMP in stopping, then arresting a woman for driving a stolen truck on Tuesday.

According to police, they were alerted at approximately 2 p.m. of a stolen truck travelling from Summerland to Penticton. Police say plain-clothes investigators spotted the truck near Penticton on Highway 97 and attempted to use spike belts. The driver, however, was able to avoid police and drove into the West Bench area.

Officers eventually located the truck, which was travelling onto the Penticton Indian Reserve. Another set of spike belts were laid, this time successfully, with the tires being deflated. The truck, though, kept on going.

“Due to the truck being built to withstand tough driving conditions, the driver was able to continue driving, at slow speeds, up Green Mountain Road,” said RCMP Cst. James Grandy. “After a few kilometres, the driver wasn’t able to continue and our officers coordinated the safe apprehension of the 24-year-old female driver.”

Police say the female driver was held in custody on charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possessing of a controlled substance, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. She is expected to appear in Penticton court on Thursday.