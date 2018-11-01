Truck stolen from valet at Burnaby hotel found in Vancouver

Two Kelowna men are raising the alarm about valet security after a $70,000 truck was stolen from a Burnaby hotel.

Troy Scarcelli and Brian Tostenson arrived in Vancouver Wednesday to take in a Vancouver Canucks game and were staying at the Grand Villa Delta Hotel and Casino where they valeted the week-old 2018 Ford F-150.

On Thursday morning, Scarcelli was told his truck and keys were both missing.

Scarcelli had installed a GPS app in the truck, which showed it was in East Vancouver.

Both men claim hotel staff told them keys are left at an unmanned valet station outside the lobby during the day.

They claim the hotel showed no urgency and was even reluctant to share video footage with police.

“You trust these people with your vehicle and then they lose it and they don’t care?” Scarcelli said. “It was not a good feeling.”

Scarcelli says he contacted police, who located the truck with help of the GPS app and arrested at least one suspect when the vehicle was moved to a second location.

A spokesperson for the hotel said it is launching a full investigation into the matter, but could not comment on any immediate action being taken to enhance security.