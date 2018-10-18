Cops track down stolen Krispy Kreme truck, scarf down doughnuts before donating to homeless

Police in Florida tracked down a stolen Krispy Kreme truck full of tasty doughnuts and offered up the goods to the homeless — after saving a couple of treats for themselves, naturally.

The doughnut delivery van was stolen Tuesday morning in Lake City and wasn’t located until late afternoon, in Clearwater, about 300 kilometres away.

“There were no keys inside, but there were plenty of doughnuts,” Clearwater Police Department spokesperson Rob Shaw told ABC News.

The van was spotted by an officer on patrol in the city.

“There were dozens of delicious doughnuts on board the stolen van that the store manager gave to the police officers,” the police force said on social media.

Clearwater police posted a photos of about 10 officers posing in front of the stolen van while scarfing down some of the sweets.

“The officers saved a few doughnuts to enjoy later and donated the rest to the homeless feeding that takes place adjacent to the police station each night,” the department said.

The community offers free meals to the homeless several times a week.

“One of the things that we always try to live out in the police department is that we’re community champions,” the police spokesperson told ABC News. “We like to do things for all parts of the community. This was just a way to help some of those people who were in need, and to make sure all of those doughnuts didn’t go to waste.”

No arrests have been made in the case of the stolen van.