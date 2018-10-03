Whoops, wrong line: Irish Krispy Kreme customers wait in wrong drive-thru lane for an hour

Krispy Kreme opened its first location in Ireland last week and it’s been a bit of a fiasco — a video shows drivers queuing in the wrong drive-thru line for nearly an hour, while residents complain about honking vehicles.

Last week, the doughnut chain opened its first location in Dublin, and since then, it’s been nothing but traffic chaos, according to local residents.

In one instance, customers waited over an hour without realizing they were in the wrong queue for the drive-thru.

Giacomo Persichini posted a video on Facebook showing a long line of cars weaving through a parking lot, a line leading to a fence.

“They are all queuing for a fence. A fence, just a fence,” Persichini said as he panned the camera around the parking lot. “It’s been like this for an hour. They are all queuing for a closed fence.”

According to the Irish Examiner, residents who live within earshot of the doughnut shop have complained about the 24-hour drive-thru noise and traffic backlog around the area.

On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme addressed the noise complaints, acknowledging that “a small number of customers using the drive thru service have been beeping their car horns late at night.”

The doughnut chain asked its drive-thru customers to be respectful to the nearby community. However, apparently customers didn’t listen. On Wednesday, Krispy Kreme said it will close its drive-thru before midnight.

“We anticipated a warm welcome for Krispy Kreme in Ireland and have long wanted to open a store here, but the response has been way ahead of our most optimistic expectations so thank you for your patience,” the company said in a statement.