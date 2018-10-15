Cops use Doritos to lure an escaped pig ‘the size of a mini horse’ back home

Police in California had their hands full after responding to a call of an escaped pig “the size of a mini horse” trotting through a neighbourhood in San Bernardino County.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office responded to the call on Saturday to try to lure the wayward pig back home.

“Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived,” police said on social media.

Armed with a bag of Doritos, the officers made a trail of the tasty tortilla chips in an attempt to lead the massive pork chop back to its home.

“They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag,” police said. “They made a trail and he followed.”

The officers managed to lure the piggy all the way home.

“We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” police said.

That’ll do pig, that’ll do.