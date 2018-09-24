Canada
September 24, 2018 4:37 pm

Police officer saves little pig hogging the road on Toronto-area highway

By Staff The Canadian Press

A York Regional police officer rescued a little pig found hoofing it down a Toronto-area highway.

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police say the photo was “too cute not to share.”

York regional police tweeted a photo Monday of an officer holding a young pig found wandering along a major highway north of Toronto late last Friday morning.

They say the little piggy was spotted hoofing it down Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont.

Another photo shows the little pig peeking up from the floor in the back of a police cruiser.

Const. Laura Nicolle says it’s not known where the pig came from.

It is now in the care of an animal shelter.

