Police officer saves little pig hogging the road on Toronto-area highway

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police say the photo was “too cute not to share.”

York regional police tweeted a photo Monday of an officer holding a young pig found wandering along a major highway north of Toronto late last Friday morning.

They say the little piggy was spotted hoofing it down Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont.

TOO CUTE NOT TO SHARE – Despite the predictable cop/pig jokes we'll receive, this cute little piggy was rescued by one of our officers on Friday morning when it was spotted hoofing it down S/B Hwy 400, in the area of Hwy 407. It was taken to a local animal shelter to be cared for pic.twitter.com/HFDswxuU3J — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 24, 2018

Another photo shows the little pig peeking up from the floor in the back of a police cruiser.

Const. Laura Nicolle says it’s not known where the pig came from.

It is now in the care of an animal shelter.