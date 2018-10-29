Driver of reported stolen truck tries to evade police in Saskatoon
A man is accused to trying to elude police while behind the wheel of a reported stolen Dodge Ram truck.
Saskatoon police said Biggar RCMP were initially involved in an evade police incident Sunday morning, with the truck entering the city at around 10:45 a.m. CT.
It was located by patrol officers, according to a police statement, who tried to stop it at Avenue P and 22nd Street West.
Police said the the driver refused to stop, and a tire deflation device was used at Idylwyld Drive North and 25th Street to stop the truck.
Officers said the driver then tried to run away, but they tracked him down on 27th Street.
The 21-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving, evading police, and possession of stolen property.
