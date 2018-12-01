Vancouver police searching for missing elderly woman

Vancouver police are requesting the public’s help to locate a missing 77-year-old woman.

Kum Cheung was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday alone in her car, driving near Ontario Street and East 41st Avenue.

According to police, her family says it is completely out of character for Cheung not to return home or contact them, and they are concerned for her well-being.

Cheung is described as a five-foot-two Asian woman with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon-coloured coat and black pants.

Cheung speaks English, but her primary language is Cantonese.

The vehicle she was driving is a grey, four-door 2017 Toyota Corolla with B.C. licence plate JCA-689.

If anyone sees Cheung or her vehicle, please call 911 immediately.