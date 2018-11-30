Personal support worker charged in Mississauga sexual assault investigation

Peel police say a personal support worker has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Mississauga.

Police said between Nov. 12 and Nov. 14, a 32-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at the Trillium Health Partners hospital near Hurontario Street and The Queensway.

On Wednesday, investigators from the Special Victims Unit charged Jorge Forero, 55, of Toronto with one count of sexual assault.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Police said Forero is a personal support worker who has worked at a variety of GTA hospitals over the past six years.

They are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.