Brampton man charged in child luring investigation
Peel police say a Brampton man has been charged in connection with a child luring investigation.
Police said officers were investigating a man who had been communicating online for sexual purposes with someone he thought was under 16 years old.
The investigation was held between Nov. 13 and Nov. 28 by officers from the Child Exploitation Unit.
The man used the online nickname “Jass” and listed his age as 32.
On Wednesday, officers arrested Ravinder Kainth, 42, of Brampton and charged him with three counts of child luring.
Kainth appeared in court in Brampton on Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police at (905)453-2121 ext. 3490 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
