Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Ottawa’s south end

An 18-year-old man has been released from hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday night, local police say.

Ottawa police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Blohm Drive and Bradley Cole Private in Hunt Club at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The victim was with a small group of friends at a “park area” near the intersection, when a vehicle arrived and “shots were fired,” Ottawa Police Service spokesperson Chuck Benoit said on Friday morning.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. No one else was injured, Benoit said.

Police confirmed on Friday morning they found shell casings at the scene of the reported shooting and are gathering statements from other witnesses.

No arrests have been made, Benoit said.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.