Pedestrian struck in Baseline-Fisher car crash died from injuries: police

A pedestrian struck and critically injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an Ottawa Fire Services vehicle on Friday morning has died, Ottawa police confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but succumbed to those injuries on Saturday evening, the police service said in a news release.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in 2-vehicle collision

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue, near the Central Experimental Farm, southwest of downtown Ottawa.

Collision investigators continue to probe the collision, an Ottawa police spokesperson confirmed on Monday morning. The spokesperson was unable to confirm whether the driver of the Ottawa Fire Services vehicle was on duty or flashing the vehicle’s emergency lights when the crash occurred.

The woman suffered multisystem trauma, including a head injury, according to an Ottawa paramedic who was at the scene.

Two men in the vehicles, one in his 30s and one in his 50s, suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told Global News on Friday.

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the collision to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.