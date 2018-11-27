Crime
November 27, 2018 9:55 am
Updated: November 27, 2018 9:56 am

1 arrested as arson unit probes fire that gutted Lincoln Fields Wendy’s

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police are investigating a suspected arson that ravaged the stand-alone Wendy's restaurant at the Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services / Twitter
One man was arrested at the scene and is still in custody, but no charges have been laid, police spokesperson Chuck Benoit said.

One man was arrested at the scene and is still in custody, but no charges have been laid, police spokesperson Chuck Benoit said.

The two-alarm fire at the Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre sent a few people to hospital with minor smoke inhalation, according to Ottawa paramedics. Another two people were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene and released.

First responders were called to the stand-alone Wendy’s at 2545 Carling Ave. shortly after 12:15 a.m.

Several callers told dispatchers there was “heavy black smoke” coming out of the back of the restaurant, Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said.

wendys-fire-3

wendys-fire

wendys-fire-2

carling-avenue-fire

The blaze escalated rapidly, prompting firefighters to ask for additional resources within 15 minutes, Cardinal said.

“It was too dangerous for our firefighters to operate inside,” she said. “All firefighting occurred from outside the building.”

Firefighters reported the blaze as under control by 3:18 a.m., but there continued to be “hot spots” throughout the night, Cardinal confirmed.

The building has sustained heavy structural damage, she said, including a partially collapsed roof.

All the Wendy’s employees and customers got out of the restaurant before firefighters arrived, and no other buildings or vehicles were affected by the flames, Cardinal confirmed.

Carling Avenue and the streets surrounding the Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre have reopened, but a portion of the parking lot near the Wendy’s remains blocked off.

Cardinal urged drivers to avoid that area and not to drive over fire hoses.

