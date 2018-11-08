15 children sent to hospital after experiencing respiratory issues on on school bus

Ottawa paramedics are reporting that around 40 children were exposed to a substance on a school bus on Kaladar Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, Ottawa’s French Catholic school board, the respiratory issues experienced by the children were most-likely caused by the warming of the bus’ break system.

MISE À JOUR: La cause probable des nausées et des problèmes respiratoires éprouvés par les 15 élèves de l'école Lamoureux serait le réchauffement des freins de l'autobus. — CECCE (@ecolecatholique) November 8, 2018

Children on the bus experienced nausea, vomiting and coughing. Fifteen children between the ages of six and 12 were taken to CHEO in stable condition to be monitored.

Minor injuries only after up to 40 children exposed to unknown substance on school bus on Kaladar. Several showing nausea, vomiting and coughing. 15 children ages 6-12yo being transported to hospital all in stable condition for monitoring only. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/8bRTue6StA — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) November 8, 2018

According to the french catholic school board in Ottawa, the students are from École Élémentaire Catholique Lamoureux.

Danielle Cardinal, spokesperson for Ottawa fire, says that the Ottawa fire HAZMAT team was called to the scene and determined there was no further risk in the area. Cardinal also said that the substance was localized to the bus itself so there is no risk to the surrounding neighbourhood or school.

READ MORE: Evacuation ordered in Little Italy due to major gas leak: Ottawa fire

Cardinal also went on to commend the bus driver who evacuated the children in an orderly fashion out the back door of the bus.

“She really had the care of kids at heart,” said Cardinal.

The board says all parents of the children involved have been informed and the other students on the bus who showed no symptoms have resumed their normal activities at school and are being monitored by staff. The board says the route involved was LAM06.

Ce matin, 15 élèves de l’école Lamoureux ont été transportés à l’hôpital à la suite du transport en autobus puisqu’ils semblaient avoir des nausées et des problèmes respiratoires. Les services d’urgence sont sur les lieux. Pour plus de détails: https://t.co/i5kv8QDJTb — CECCE (@ecolecatholique) November 8, 2018

Police had closed Kaladar Avenue from Brookfield Road East to Dartmouth Avenue while the investigation was ongoing but it has since reopened.

— More to come