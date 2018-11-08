15 children sent to hospital after experiencing respiratory issues on on school bus

Ottawa paramedics are reporting that around 40 children were exposed to a substance on a school bus on Kaladar Avenue on Thursday morning.
According to the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, Ottawa’s French Catholic school board, the respiratory issues experienced by the children were most-likely caused by the warming of the bus’ break system.
Children on the bus experienced nausea, vomiting and coughing. Fifteen children between the ages of six and 12 were taken to CHEO in stable condition to be monitored.
According to the french catholic school board in Ottawa, the students are from École Élémentaire Catholique Lamoureux.
Danielle Cardinal, spokesperson for Ottawa fire, says that the Ottawa fire HAZMAT team was called to the scene and determined there was no further risk in the area. Cardinal also said that the substance was localized to the bus itself so there is no risk to the surrounding neighbourhood or school.
READ MORE: Evacuation ordered in Little Italy due to major gas leak: Ottawa fire
Cardinal also went on to commend the bus driver who evacuated the children in an orderly fashion out the back door of the bus.
“She really had the care of kids at heart,” said Cardinal.
The board says all parents of the children involved have been informed and the other students on the bus who showed no symptoms have resumed their normal activities at school and are being monitored by staff. The board says the route involved was LAM06.
Police had closed Kaladar Avenue from Brookfield Road East to Dartmouth Avenue while the investigation was ongoing but it has since reopened.
— More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.