17-year-old charged with arson, theft in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a 17-year-old boy with arson and theft after the teen allegedly set fire to the interior of a truck and ran away.
On Nov. 23 at around 1:15 am, police say officers and the K9 Unit responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 200-block of Bronx Avenue.
While responding to the scene, police say officers saw the suspect enter a second vehicle. The suspect then allegedly broke into a detached garage and stole a bike.
The K9 Unit was able to track the teen, and he was arrested with a bicycle at the intersection of Bronx Avenue and Roch Street.
The Winnipeg boy was detained and has been charged with arson causing damage of property and breaking, entering and theft.
