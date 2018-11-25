17-year-old charged with arson, theft in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have charged a 17-year-old boy with arson and theft after the teen allegedly set fire to the interior of a truck and ran away.

On Nov. 23 at around 1:15 am, police say officers and the K9 Unit responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 200-block of Bronx Avenue.

While responding to the scene, police say officers saw the suspect enter a second vehicle. The suspect then allegedly broke into a detached garage and stole a bike.

The K9 Unit was able to track the teen, and he was arrested with a bicycle at the intersection of Bronx Avenue and Roch Street.

The Winnipeg boy was detained and has been charged with arson causing damage of property and breaking, entering and theft.

