Ottawa police seek missing man after car found abandoned on Airport Parkway

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man whose car was found abandoned and still running on the Airport Parkway.

Police say Kilal Taha, 18, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning as he left for work. His family is concerned for his safety.

Taha is described as a Middle Eastern male, 5’10” tall with a slender build and short, dark hair. At the time he went missing, he was wearing blue jeans, a grey construction coat and brown boots.

Taha’s vehicle, a black Ford Focus hatchback, was located by police on the side of the southbound lane of Airport Parkway by the Walkley Road exit, at around 9:20 a.m. The engine was still running in the vehicle when the car was located.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or Taha in the area of Hunt Club Road and Airport Parkway between 8:00 and 8:30 a.m. this morning, or has any other information, is asked to contact the Ottawa police major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

