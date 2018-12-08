Want to buy local? Here are Canadian-made holiday gifts

There’s something about the holidays that make us feel at home.

If you’re looking for ways to make gift-giving extra special this year, why not opt for locally-made products made coast-to-coast? The options are almost endless, and lucky for us, our country is home to talented artists, small boutique shops and big brands that have been around for years.

Handpicked below are some of our favourite Canadian-made holiday gifts: from adorable accessories to unique works of art to bottles of booze.

Levenswater Spring 34 Gin

Levenswater Spring 34 is a new gin distilled in Niagara, Ont. The small-batch liquor is made with 34 botanicals which makes it lightly rose-tinted — a twist on classic clear gin. Levenswater’s decorative bottle makes it ideal for someone who values a stylish (and stocked) bar cart.

Price: $50

Available at select LCBO locations and online

Zorah biocosmétiques BIOGLAM gift set



This Montreal-based organic beauty company makes skincare and cosmetics sourced from eco-friendly ingredients. Their holiday gift set includes two mascaras and an eyeliner made with argan oil.

Price: $49.99

Available in select retail stores and online

Earrings by Warren Steven Scott



B.C.-born fashion designer Warren Steven Scott makes colourful earrings inspired by Coast Salish motifs. Working out of his studio in Toronto, Scott’s earrings are handcrafted out of laser-cut acrylic shapes.

Price: $70

Available at Comrags in Toronto and online

Wise shampoo

Birch Bark shampoo is made with botanical extract found in the Canadian Boreal forest. The Montreal-based company creates men’s grooming products locally, and all are free from artificial fragrances, colours, and sulfates. Wise’s shampoo comes in a trendy reusable glass bottle.

Price: $20

Available: online

Nova Scotia Fisherman hand soap



Nova Scotia Fisherman products are free from artificial scents and colours, and Atlantic sea kelp is infused in all skin care items. The Canadian brand’s five-piece mini soap collection features a variety of one-ounce bars.

Price: $10

Available at select retailers and online.

Candle from Woodlot



Made in Canada and petroleum, GMO and phthalate free, Woodlot candles burn for up to 60 hours. They come in recyclable glass holders and have a variety of scents, including Flora, Cinder and Wildwoods.

Price: Starting at $26

Available: In select retailers and online

Canadian whiskey

There are only 15,000 bottles of Forty Creek Unity out there, so if you’re looking for a gem this season, opt for this Canadian whiskey. Made through a blend of local whiskies, a 10-year-old corn whiskey and a rare Portuguese-style Starboard 15-year aged wine, this mix has a little bit of everything.

Price: $79.95

Available at a variety of alcohol retailers across Canada

Leather cardholders

These adorable handmade scalloped leather cardholders from byINABE are perfect for credit cards, business cards and IDs. Made with cow leather, each design is simple and feminine, the Toronto artist adds.

Price: $35

Available at the one of a kind shop

Bow ties

Handmade in Vancouver, the “Simple Yakisugi” bow tie uses charred fir wood (yes, a wood-based bow tie) and leather.

Price: $75

Available at Bo by Mansouri

Home decor

Artist Lucky Jackson (based in Peterborough, Ont.,) has a collection of cultural standees that range from musicians to movie stars to even former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Price: $60

Available at Lucky Jackson

Hedgehog plushie by Petit Loulou



Spiky the hedgehog is a fun plush toy for young kids made by Vancouver kids’ brand Petit LouLoumade. Locally made, the company offers a variety of toys for kids that can be customized to order.

Price: $64.95

Available: In select stores nationwide and online