Canada
November 28, 2018 2:21 pm
Updated: November 28, 2018 3:15 pm

Recent temperatures mean good news for Edmonton’s ice castle

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

WATCH: Construction has now begun on Ice Castles, the popular icy wonderland at Hawrelak Park in Edmonton. Build crews have turned on water and begun growing icicles – the primary building material for the acre-sized attraction.

A A

Thanks to Edmonton’s recent temperatures, the ice castle in Hawrelak Park is starting to take shape.

Building crews have turned on the water, and the icicles that make up the castle are starting to form.

“Mother Nature has been our friend this month,” Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis said. “Our crews have been working hard over the last week to make ice and build an interactive experience that families across Alberta will love.”

20181128_103555

The first icicles that will become the ice castle have started to take shape in Hawrelak Park.

Supplied: Ice Castles
Every day, builders will harvest up to 10,000 icicles. Those icicles are then hand-placed and sprayed with water. That process is repeated until the walls of the castle reach around 30 feet.

Builders will spend a total of 4,000 hours shaping the castle.

This year’s design will include features like carved ice slides, tunnels, fountains and crawl spaces.

It’s expected this year’s castle will open in mid-December.

