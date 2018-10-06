Ice Castles returning to Edmonton once again

A popular winter attraction in Hawrelak Park is returning to Edmonton for the fourth year in a row.

Organizers say as long as the weather co-operates, the Edmonton Ice Castle will open in late December.

Professional ice artisans are expected to arrive in Edmonton in mid-November to begin the process of growing and harvesting icicles for the project.

The castle is built by hand using only icicles and water. The structure is constantly being reshaped by the artists as it freezes and melts with the weather.

Organizers say the ideal temperature to build the castle ranges from about -8 C to -17 C.

About 25 million pounds of ice embedded with colour-changing LED lights will be used to create the awe-inspiring structures, which are expected to include tunnels, fountains and towers of cascading ice.

Edmonton is one of six cities across North America and the first Canadian city to host the exhibit. Winnipeg was also included for the first time last winter.

Ice Castles has built castles across the United States since 2009.

Watch below: Raw video of Edmonton’s ice castle

Tickets will go on sale through the Ice Castles website closer to the opening.

People are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.