Witness testifies hearing ‘loud stomps’ on night Richard Oland was killed

A witness working in Richard Oland’s small office building told police he heard five or six “loud stomps” on the night the multi-millionaire was bludgeoned to death.

The timing would exclude Dennis Oland as a suspect in the killing.

Constable Don Shannon was one of the first officers on the scene after Richard Oland’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his uptown Saint John office in 2011.

He told Dennis Oland’s second-degree murder trial today that Anthony Shaw, who worked in the printing shop directly below Richard Oland’s second-floor office, told him he heard five or six “loud stomps” at about 8 p.m.

It is key information for the defence case, since Dennis Oland left his father’s office a little after 6:30 p.m.

He was caught on security video at around 7:40 p.m. shopping with his wife in Rothesay, a 15-minute drive away.