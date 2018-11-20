Judge declares mistrial in Dennis Oland murder trial

A two-week delay of the second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland has resulted in a mistrial.

Justice Terrence Morrison said the reason for the mistrial was improprieties in the jury selection process.

Morrison said the Crown was unaware of what led to the decision. The jury has now been discharged and the trial will resume on Wednesday in front of a judge alone.

Oland will have to be re-arraigned and enter his plea.

Then there will be opening arguments and, finally, the retrial of Dennis Oland will get underway.

“It cannot be helped,” Morrison told the jury as he thanked them for their service.

The shocking development comes been more than a month after 16 jury members were selected for what was expected to be a lengthy, four-month trial in Saint John, N.B.

The matter was put on hold on Nov. 7, when Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Terrence Morrison told jurors that an “unexpected legal issue” had to be resolved before the trial could begin.

This is the second trial for Oland in the bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father, Richard Oland, whose body was discovered on July 7, 2011, in his uptown Saint John office.

The 69-year-old businessman and former executive of Moosehead Breweries Ltd. had been beaten to death.

Dennis Oland, his only son, was charged with second-degree murder in 2013 and tried in 2015, but the guilty verdict in that case was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered.

— With files from The Canadian Press