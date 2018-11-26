Traffic
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mission, B.C.

By CKNW

An elderly man has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Mission.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday near Cedar and 10th. Witnesses say the victim was not in a marked crosswalk.

A red van with damage to its hood and windshield could be seen at the collision site.

The driver remained on scene and has been co-operating with police.

It’s not yet known if speed or weather played a factor in the crash, but it was raining heavily at the time of the accident.

