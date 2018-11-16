Crime
VPD officer who hit pedestrian with unmarked vehicle could face charges

A Vancouver police officer involved in a collision that left a pedestrian with serious injuries could face charges.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), has filed a report on the Jan. 6, 2018, collision with the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at night near the intersection of Knight Street and East 20th Avenue.

The officer at the time was driving an unmarked police vehicle.

The IIO does not recommend charges. However, under the Police Act, after reviewing a case, if the chief civilian director determines that an officer may have committed an offence, they must then file a report to Crown counsel.

“In approving charges, B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that the prosecution is in the public interest,” said the IIO in a statement.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate police-related incidents involving death or serious harm.

