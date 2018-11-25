Icy roads lead to deadly pileup in Quebec’s Outaouais region

A 35-year-old woman is dead after a pileup on Highway 117 near Lac-Pythonga in Quebec’s Outaouais region.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Denis said the crash happened at around 8 p.m. Saturday when a transport truck jackknifed on the highway, blocking the road in both directions.

Denis explained that a passenger bus then crashed into the truck.

“It was unable to stop due to the icy road,” Denis said, adding it was a low-speed impact. “None of the passengers were injured.”

Several other vehicles were also involved in the collision, including the victim’s vehicle, which became wedged under another transport truck that went off-road to avoid the pileup, police said.

Emergency crews had to use extraction equipment to pull her from the wreckage, according to police. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

A second person was also transferred to a hospital in Montreal to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 117 remained partially closed Sunday morning.

Denis said traffic was alternating to allow crews to clean up after one of the trucks spilled part of its load.

Denis said the truck was carrying food.