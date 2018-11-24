Weather
November 24, 2018 11:53 am
Updated: November 24, 2018 12:20 pm

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for southern Quebec

By Web producer  Global News

Montreal and much of southern Quebec are under a freezing rain warning this weekend. Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

FILE/Getty Images
A A

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern Quebec.

The weather agency says rain is expected to begin Saturday evening in the Outaouais and Upper St. Lawrence regions.

WATCH: What to consider when choosing winter-safe tires

The freezing rain is expected to move into Mont-Tremblant Park and Central Quebec overnight, before heading towards the Saint-Maurice Valley and up to La Tuque Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Winter weather forecast — What Canadians can expect from coast to coast

Areas north of the Island of Montreal could see ice buildup between five and 10 millimetres, and can otherwise expect to see between two and five millimetres of freezing rain.

Environment Canada is warning of possible power outages and is reminding people to be cautious during their travels as roads and walkways could become icy and slippery.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Advisory
Environment Canada
Freezing Rain
Freezing Rain Warning
Island of Montreal
Montreal
Montreal freezing rain
Montreal weather
news
Outaouais
Quebec freezing rain
Upper St. Lawrence
Weather
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News