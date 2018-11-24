Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for southern Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern Quebec.

Freezing rain warning in effect for #Montreal, Châteauguay & Laval for 2-10mm of ice accretion from freezing rain by Sunday morning. Icy roads & power outages possible @Global_Montreal #yul #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/zJqphh4pVK — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 24, 2018

The weather agency says rain is expected to begin Saturday evening in the Outaouais and Upper St. Lawrence regions.

The freezing rain is expected to move into Mont-Tremblant Park and Central Quebec overnight, before heading towards the Saint-Maurice Valley and up to La Tuque Sunday morning.

Areas north of the Island of Montreal could see ice buildup between five and 10 millimetres, and can otherwise expect to see between two and five millimetres of freezing rain.

Freezing rain tonight in Montreal, rain tomorrow & then snow slides in late Monday. Find out how much of each precip type to expect tonight on @Global_Montreal #yul #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/f8f1qlYN6o — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 24, 2018

Environment Canada is warning of possible power outages and is reminding people to be cautious during their travels as roads and walkways could become icy and slippery.