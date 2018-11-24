Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern Quebec.
The weather agency says rain is expected to begin Saturday evening in the Outaouais and Upper St. Lawrence regions.
WATCH: What to consider when choosing winter-safe tires
The freezing rain is expected to move into Mont-Tremblant Park and Central Quebec overnight, before heading towards the Saint-Maurice Valley and up to La Tuque Sunday morning.
READ MORE: Winter weather forecast — What Canadians can expect from coast to coast
Areas north of the Island of Montreal could see ice buildup between five and 10 millimetres, and can otherwise expect to see between two and five millimetres of freezing rain.
Environment Canada is warning of possible power outages and is reminding people to be cautious during their travels as roads and walkways could become icy and slippery.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.