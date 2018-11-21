N.B. E. coli case linked to romaine lettuce: health officials

There is a confirmed case of E. coli in New Brunswick linked to romaine lettuce.

Details on the patient’s condition and where they are from have not been released. Chief medical health officer Dr. Jennifer Russell says New Brunswickers should avoid eating the lettuce until more is known about the outbreak and the cause of contamination.

Three people have also fallen ill from E. coli in Ontario, while 15 people have become sick in Quebec.

The cases range from mid-October to early November.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. is also warning people to avoid eating romaine lettuce but so far, a recall has not been issued in either country.

The province’s Department of Health says Dr. Russell is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and public health officials from Ontario, Quebec, several American states and the federal government on the issue.

Symptoms usually appear within three to four days after a person is infected, according to the health department, and most people who become ill have frequent diarrhea and stomach cramps.

Anyone experiencing symptoms compatible with E. coli infection should seek advice from their health-care provider and follow good hygiene practices to prevent further spread of the infection.

Tips on how to help reduce the risk of an E. coli infection can be found here.

