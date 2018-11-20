Romaine lettuce E.coli outbreak prompts warning for areas of Canada, entire U.S.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning that there is another E.coli outbreak in the country related to romaine lettuce.

The government agency issued an alert Tuesday afternoon explaining that as of Nov. 20, there have been 18 confirmed cases of the illness — three in Ontario and 15 in Quebec.

It said that residents of the two provinces should avoid eating romaine lettuce and salad mixes containing the produce until further notice.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a similar alert, advising all Americans to avoid eating romaine lettuce.

The Canadian individuals caught the illness between October and November. Six had to be hospitalized. One of those cases involved hemolytic-uremic syndrome, which is a severe case of E.coli.

“Most of the individuals who became sick in Ontario and Quebec reported eating romaine lettuce before their illnesses occurred,” the release read.

Several similar romaine lettuce E.coli cases have been reported across Canadian provinces in the past few months.

