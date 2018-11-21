Attempt murder charge laid in case of domestic violence: Guelph police

Guelph police are urging victims of domestic violence to reach out for help after laying an attempt murder charge against a man.

To protect the identity of the victim, police did not release many details about the incident itself, such as when and where the incident happened or the identity of the suspect.

Police did say the man was arrested at the scene and the victim was treated for injuries.

READ MORE: Canadians have role to play in trying to prevent domestic violence, experts say

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the accused faces charges for assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and breaching probation following a recent domestic violence incident somewhere in the city.

Police do not release details about domestic violence incidents in Guelph, but officers respond to dozens of calls each month.

So far in November, police have responded to over 90 domestic disturbances. In October, there were over 100 calls.

READ MORE: Man charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ajax triple homicide

Const. Josh Fraser said the service felt it was important to make the public aware of this incident in order to raise awareness.

“The attempt murder charge brings to light the seriousness of the incident,” he said.

Police said their community partners at Guelph Wellington In Women Crisis and Victim Services Wellington are available to ensure victim’s safety as well as getting connected with other available resources.

BELOW: Survivors of domestic violence will get paid leave in New Zealand; here’s what Canada offers