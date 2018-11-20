Winnipeg Jets send Kristian Vesalainen to Manitoba Moose…again

The Winnipeg Jets are returning forward Kristian Vesalainen to the American Hockey League without even playing a game during his brief call-up.

The Jets announced on Tuesday they have reassigned Vesalainen to the Manitoba Moose just four days after his recall.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets recall Kristian Vesalainen from Manitoba Moose

Vesalainen, 19, made the Jets out of training camp and appeared in five NHL games where he recorded just one assist. He was then reassigned to the Moose where he averaged a point per game with three goals and five assists in eight AHL contests.

The Jets recalled Vesalainen last Friday, just a day after a Finnish report indicated Vesalainen was heading home to play in Finland.

Vesalainen has an option in his contract that permits him to play overseas if he’s not in the National Hockey League. With this demotion Vesalainen could exercise his option to go home and play with Jokerit of the KHL.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey avoids suspension, gets maximum fine after Oshie hit

The move leaves the Jets with 22 players on their active roster, one short of the league maximum.

Vesalainen was the Jets’ first round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft where they used the 24th overall pick to select the Finnish winger.