Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey could face suspension after Oshie hit

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey could be facing supplemental discipline from the National Hockey League.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced Morrissey will have a hearing for interference/unsportsmanlike conduct in Wednesday’s victory over the Washington Capaitals.

Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey will have a hearing for interference/unsportsmanlike conduct on Washington’s T.J. Oshie. Day and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 15, 2018

Morrissey will have his hearing later on Thursday after he got tangled up with T.J. Oshie with a little over a minute left in the game. After colliding in the corner, Morrissey slammed Oshie on his back. No penalty was given at the time.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets beat Stanley Cup champs for 3rd straight victory

Many are comparing the hit to the one Florida Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson made on Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson earlier this season. Matheson was suspended two games for the result of that hit.

Morrissey will be considered a repeat offender after he was suspended in last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Morrissey received a one game suspension for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey suspended for one game

The 23-year-old Morrissey has been one of the Jets top defencemen this season and has one goal and seven assists in 17 games.