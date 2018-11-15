Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey could face suspension after Oshie hit
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey could be facing supplemental discipline from the National Hockey League.
The NHL’s department of player safety announced Morrissey will have a hearing for interference/unsportsmanlike conduct in Wednesday’s victory over the Washington Capaitals.
Morrissey will have his hearing later on Thursday after he got tangled up with T.J. Oshie with a little over a minute left in the game. After colliding in the corner, Morrissey slammed Oshie on his back. No penalty was given at the time.
Many are comparing the hit to the one Florida Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson made on Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson earlier this season. Matheson was suspended two games for the result of that hit.
Morrissey will be considered a repeat offender after he was suspended in last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Morrissey received a one game suspension for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal.
The 23-year-old Morrissey has been one of the Jets top defencemen this season and has one goal and seven assists in 17 games.
