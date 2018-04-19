Sports
Jets’ Josh Morrissey suspended for one game

The suspension comes after Morrissey had a hearing Wednesday with NHL Player Safety.

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey has been suspended for one game following a cross-check to Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal.

The cross-check happened in the first period during Game 4 in Minnesota.

Morrissey will miss Game 5 at home Friday, when the Jets will look to wrap up their series against Minnesota currently leading 3-1.

