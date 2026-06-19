‘We could all hear it,’ Canada World Cup coach says of ‘gruesome’ injury

During Canada and Qatar’s World Cup matchup on June 18, Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné suffered a “gruesome” leg injury that left him being stretchered off the pitch, dampening Canada’s first-ever World Cup victory.

In the 51st minute of the match, Koné received a pass from teammate Jonathan David. As soon as Koné received the ball, Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo fought for possession, and in the process struck Koné’s leg, resulting in an audible crack.

Canadian and Qatari soccer players had to be separated as arguing ensued.

Koné was carted off the field on a stretcher, waving to the crowd inside Vancouver’s BC Place and hugging his teammates and Canadian head coach Jesse Marsch. The incident left players and coaches on both teams visibly affected.

“It happened right in front of the bench. We could all hear it. I knew right away,” Marsch said Thursday night. “It was right in front of us, and everyone could hear the bone snap.”

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Marsch spoke to reporters Friday afternoon and confirmed that Koné suffered a tibia and fibula fracture.

“They did the surgery last night […] and the doctor said it went perfectly,” he said.

“He’s been an incredible player, maybe our best player in the tournament so far and then and he’s also a big personality in the group, so we’ll manage it, but it won’t be easy.”

Canadian Nathan Saliba replaced Koné in the lineup and scored in the 64th minute, celebrating the goal by holding up Koné’s jersey, resulting in thunderous cheers from the crowd.

View image in full screen Canada’s Nathan Saliba (25) holds up injured teammate Ismael Kone’s jersey after scoring against Qatar during the second half of a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Koné posted to his Instagram account Friday morning, thanking the team and fans for their support.

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“Your love and support has been felt, honestly thank you so much,” he wrote. “You can’t even imagine, how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and that has me in their prayers. I thank God for that because not everyone is this fortunate.

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“To Canadian brothers, as I turned myself into assistant coach to support you from the sideline. I wanted you to know that I love you guys from the bottom of my heart and our brotherhood is everything to me. What you guys did yesterday will stay with me forever. I’ll be back very soon and we’ll keep making more memories together.”

Madibo, who was visibly in tears following the play, was initially given a yellow card for his foul. An additional review determined the violation was committed with intent and the penalty was elevated to a red card. Madibo was ejected from the game as a result and will be suspended from Qatar’s June 24 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Marsch also stated in a media availability following Thursday’s match that Madibo came by the Canadian locker room to apologize for the play.

“Let me be clear, the player apologized to Ismaël, like came into the dressing room and apologized to him, and Ismaël told the team or let the team know that that had happened,” Marsch said. “So, I don’t think that he meant such a gruesome tackle or a gruesome situation. I don’t fault him for that.”

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Canadian players also spoke of Koné’s impact on the team following the match.

“He means everything to this team,” David said of Koné after the match.

“I mean, if you have the same question to any guy on the team, they’ll tell you the same because, I don’t know how to describe. It’s someone that we love a lot.”

Defender Alistair Johnston also said that Koné’s injury has “given us now something else to play for.”

View image in full screen Canada’s Ismael Kone, below, recieves medical attention during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

“Hopefully [we’ll] be able to go see him tonight at the hospital, see what kind of spirits he’s in,” he said. “Yeah, look, it’s going to hit him hard. But at the same time, I was proud of him, and we’re going to play for him.

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“That’s what this team is all about; it really is a brotherhood. So it’s really difficult to see one of your brothers go down. But, look, if we needed any extra motivation for this tournament, we got it now.”

The weight of the play also came through when Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the team in the locker room following the nation’s historic win.

“It’s in moments like that that you see character, and a real team,” he said to the team.

Koné has four goals for Canada, and plays his club soccer in Italy where he had six goals over 35 games for Serie A side Sassuolo this season.

Currently leading Group B, Canada is set to face Switzerland in Vancouver next Wednesday in their third and final game of the group stage at 3 p.m. EST.