November 14, 2018 11:45 pm
Updated: November 14, 2018 11:51 pm

Winnipeg Jets beat Stanley Cup champs for 3rd straight victory

By Judy Owen The Canadian Press
Defenceman Ben Chiarot scored with 7:09 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Chiarot’s shot beat Pheonix Copley on the glove side and may have ticked off a Washington player’s stick.

RELATED: Manitoba Bisons goalie coach to serve as backup for Washington Capitals against Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele scored on the power play for Winnipeg (11-5-1), while Kyle Connor put in an empty-netter with a minute left to seal the victory.

Blake Wheeler picked up an assist, extending his point streak to 11 games (two goals, 18 assists).

Jakub Vrana had Washington’s (8-9-3) goal as Copley stopped 21 shots.

RELATED: It’s a good learning experience’: Winnipeg Jets’ Brendan Lemieux on 2-game suspension

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets, who’ve won three straight in their four-game homestand.

WATCH: Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction

© 2018 The Canadian Press

NHL
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
