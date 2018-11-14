Manitoba Bisons goalie coach to serve as backup for Washington Capitals against Winnipeg Jets

A Winnipeg goalie who moved on to coaching will dress as the backup for the NHL’s Washington Capitals when they face the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

With Braden Holtby out with an upper-body injury, the Capitals were forced to use an emergency goalie, and they signed Gavin McHale to an amateur tryout contract.

New goalkeeper tonight, everyone! Holts is out with an upper-body injury, so @PheonixCopley will start and Gavin McHale has signed an ATO and will be suiting up for Washington! @GavinMcHale1 is the women's goaltending coach at nearby University of Manitoba. #ALLCAPS #CapsJets — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2018

RELATED: ‘I might have a few butterflies’: Meet the Winnipeg Jets emergency goalies

McHale, 31, is the current goaltending coach for the national champion Manitoba Bisons women’s hockey team.

He played two seasons for the Herd’s men’s team from 2008-2010. He also suited up for three seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

RELATED: ‘It’s a good learning experience’: Winnipeg Jets’ Brendan Lemieux on 2-game suspension

According to his bio on Eliteprospects.com, McHale’s last taste of competitive action came in 2015 when he played for the Warren Mercs of the Southern Eastern Manitoba Hockey League.

McHale has also played for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Portage Terriers and the AAA Midget Winnipeg Thrashers.

The NHL introduced a new rule last season requiring all home teams to have an emergency goalie in the building in case an injury strikes.