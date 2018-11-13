‘It’s a good learning experience’: Winnipeg Jets’ Brendan Lemieux on 2-game suspension

Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux has now served his two-game suspension.

Lemieux was forced to sit out after an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck over in Finland.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets’ Brendan Lemieux suspended for 2 games

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday Lemieux had no complaints over the two-game ban, admitting he made a mistake.

“Made a hit,” Lemieux said. “Didn’t catch enough of his shoulder or upper-body. Caught a piece of his head there. It’s where it’s at right now. And you got to be cautious, and you got to be careful, and you got to make sure you catch shoulder.”

“When you catch the head, that’s what’s going to happen in today’s game. It’s a good thing. It’s to protect guys.

“So obviously it’s unfortunate that I had to sit two (games) there, but it’s a good learning experience for me.”

WATCH: Raw Brendan Lemieux Interview

The Jets want Lemieux to play his physical and gritty style of game, but they can’t afford to have him sitting in the penalty box with his team shorthanded.

“It’s just an adjustment, and it’s small, but it’s enough to be the difference between catching somebody shoulder-to-shoulder, knocking them over or catching somebody just on the head,” he said.

“They’re looking out for us and our safety, and I’d hope the call would go the same way if it was me on the other end of it.”

RELATED: Jets’ Mark Chipman, Olympian Cassie Campbell-Pascall added to Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee

In the fast paced NHL game it’s a fine line between a clean hit and a dirty check, but it’s a line the 22-year-old Lemieux will have to learn how to navigate.

“I think it’s just an adjustment to the NHL game and what you’re selling,” Head Coach Paul Maurice said. “To play that role, you have to have certain physical gifts — he has those. He also has a really good set of hands.”

“He’s not here to be the heavy, he’s here to play a heavy game and not cross the line.”

Lemieux is without a point in nine games this season. He’s eligible to return to the Jets’ lineup on Wednesday when they host the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals at Bell MTS Place.

WATCH: Raw Paul Maurice Interview