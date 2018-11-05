Winnipeg Jets’ Brendan Lemieux suspended for 2 games

The National Hockey League suspended Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux for two games on Monday.

Lemieux was assessed the two-game ban without pay for an illegal check to the head on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck.

The hit happened during the second period of Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Finland. Lemieux was originally given a five-minute match penalty on the play.

In it’s decision the NHL noted that the head of Trocheck was the main point of contact, and the hit was avoidable. Lemieux had not been fined or suspended by the NHL previously. He’ll forfeit $9,023 in salary.

The 22-year-old Lemieux has no points and 27 penalty minutes in nine games this season. He’ll sit out Friday’s game against Colorado and Sunday’s contest against the New Jersey Devils. He’ll be eligible to return on Nov. 14 against the Washington Capitals.