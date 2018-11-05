Winnipeg Sports

More
Winnipeg Sports
November 5, 2018 4:01 pm

Winnipeg Jets’ Brendan Lemieux suspended for 2 games

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

The National Hockey League suspended Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux for two games on Monday.

Lemieux was assessed the two-game ban without pay for an illegal check to the head on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck.

The hit happened during the second period of Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Finland. Lemieux was originally given a five-minute match penalty on the play.

READ MORE: Florida Panthers drop Winnipeg Jets for Finnish split

In it’s decision the NHL noted that the head of Trocheck was the main point of contact, and the hit was avoidable. Lemieux had not been fined or suspended by the NHL previously. He’ll forfeit $9,023 in salary.

The 22-year-old Lemieux has no points and 27 penalty minutes in nine games this season. He’ll sit out Friday’s game against Colorado and Sunday’s contest against the New Jersey Devils. He’ll be eligible to return on Nov. 14 against the Washington Capitals.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brendan Lemieux
illegal check to the head
NHL
player suspended
Suspension
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News