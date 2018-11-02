Florida Panthers drop Winnipeg Jets for Finnish split

Keith Yandle had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Friday for a two-game split in the Finnish capital.

Roberto Luongo made 32 saves, Mike Hoffman, Evgeni Dadonov and Frank Vatrano had goals and Jonathan Huberdeau added two assists. The Panthers overcame an early 2-1 deficit for their first regulation victory and third overall win in the first 11 games.

Coming off a hat trick Thursday night in Winnipeg’s 4-2 victory, Finnish star Patrik Laine scored again in front of a capacity crowd of 13,500 at Hartwall Arena. Nikolaj Ehlers also connected, and captain Blake Wheeler had two assists.

Yandle broke a tie on a power play with 26 seconds left in the second period, driving a slap shot past goalie Connor Hellebuyck

Hoffman tied it on a power play at 4:59 of the second.

Vatrano scored off a turnover midway through the third.