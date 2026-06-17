Leafs coaching hire gets mixed reaction

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The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting mixed reviews online for hiring Jim Hiller as their new head coach.

The announcement on Wednesday caused a stir for multiple reasons, with the former Leafs assistant not being linked to the team in reports and not being the type of coach some thought general manager John Chayka would hire.

Here are a few reactions to the move on social media:

“Strike Two for Chayka. An exhaustive month-long search and you end up with the guy who cost the LA Kings a playoff series against Edmonton two years ago?” – Michael Augello, Hockey News.

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“wut” – Greg Wyshnyski, ESPN.

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“Oilers get Babcock – Leafs got Babcock Jr.” – Drew Livingstone, SDPN Sports.

“Did not see this one coming. Notably, neither did any of the insiders.” Nick Richard, The Leafs Nation.

“Jim Hiller?? Of all the names thrown around I’m shocked they just announced him. He was kept very under wraps. He knows the market and a lot of these players at least. Cant say I’m overwhelmed in either direction.” – Former Maple Leaf player Jay Rosehill said.

“Not much of a shock, but I’m told coaching candidates were told not to say a word about the process to anybody. The Leafs wanted this search kept as quiet as possible, and for the most part, they pulled it off.” – Nick Alberga, The Nation Network.

“Not the most popular name but one of the nicest, most respectful coaches in the game.” – Andy Strickland, FanDuel Sports Network.

“In all honesty, this is probably fine. Strong defensive coach (maybe need some different defencemen), familiar with the market and 2nd job theory with head coaches. Could work. We’ll see!” – Sam McKee, Sportsnet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.