Patrik Laine with hat trick in homecoming as Winnipeg Jets beat Florida Panthers in Finland

Patrik Laine showed just who the daddy was in the first game of the Global Series in Finland.

Laine scored three goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday in Helsinki, Finland.

After being held goalless in his last five games, the Finnish phenom broke out in his homecoming as he scored a pair of powerplay goals and an empty netter in the victory.

Earlier this week a Finnish reporter asked Jets head coach Paul Maurice if he expected Laine to show Panthers forward and fellow Finn Aleksander Barkov who’s “the daddy here in Finland”. Barkov had one assist in a losing cause for the Panthers.

It was the fifth hat trick of Laine’s young career. He becomes just the second player to get a hat trick in a regular season game outside of North America after Theo Fleury scored three goals in Japan for the Calgary Flames in 1998.

Laine, 20, now has six goals in 12 games and the Jets have won all four games he’s scored a goal in this season.

Mathieu Perreault notched the other Jets’ marker while Blake Wheeler and Dustin Byfuglien each recorded two assists.

Keith Yandle and Evgenii Dadonov scored goals for the Panthers as they outshot Winnipeg 38-36.

Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves.

The two-game Global Series concludes with the rematch on Friday starting at 1 pm CT.